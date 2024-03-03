O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,264 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,402 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

