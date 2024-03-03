O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.63. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

