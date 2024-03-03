NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 226,756 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

