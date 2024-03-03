NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

