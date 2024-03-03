NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

