Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $124.23 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $557.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

