Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.