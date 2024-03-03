Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,250.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $257.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

