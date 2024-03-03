Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 786.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

