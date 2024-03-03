Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $6.98 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

