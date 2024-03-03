Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total transaction of $2,558,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $386,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total transaction of $2,558,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $386,291.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,225 shares of company stock worth $72,809,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,079.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $1,080.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

