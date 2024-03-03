Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,540 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

