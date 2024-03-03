Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,800 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $3.18 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

