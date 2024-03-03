Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $177,000 in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vertical Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

