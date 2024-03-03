Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

