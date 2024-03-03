Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

