Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 169.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 307,496 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 693,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 243,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,502,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NOMD opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

