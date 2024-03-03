NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.47

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.47 and traded as high as $41.27. NNN REIT shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 1,855,865 shares traded.

NNN REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

Insider Activity at NNN REIT

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

