NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.47

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.47 and traded as high as $41.27. NNN REIT shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 1,855,865 shares traded.
NNN REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.
Insider Activity at NNN REIT
Institutional Trading of NNN REIT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.
