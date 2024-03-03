NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.500 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

NTAP stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 803,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

