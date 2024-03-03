Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

