Neil Manser Purchases 93 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser acquired 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($191.10).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Neil Manser purchased 87 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,918 ($125.80).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Neil Manser purchased 80 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($190.77).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

