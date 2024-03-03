Neil Manser Purchases 93 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser acquired 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($191.10).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Neil Manser purchased 87 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,918 ($125.80).
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Neil Manser purchased 80 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($190.77).
Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
