Needham & Company LLC Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $23.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.53.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

