Needham & Company LLC Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $26.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CRDO stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.01. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock worth $55,600,615. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

