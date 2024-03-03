Needham & Company LLC Cuts ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $8.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $457.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245,911 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 360,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578,543 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.