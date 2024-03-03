NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92), reports. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VYX stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYX. Stephens cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

