Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Ares Management stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

