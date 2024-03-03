Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

