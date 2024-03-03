Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

