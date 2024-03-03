Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

CHDN stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.58. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

