Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

