Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $110.46 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

