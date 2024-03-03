Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 54,570 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,570 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $11.23 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

