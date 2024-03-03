National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

