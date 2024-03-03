Nano Price Up 28.3% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002355 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $195.06 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,165.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.00750185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00145911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00053126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00233555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00176973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.