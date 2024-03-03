MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.48

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.48 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 42.67 ($0.54). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56), with a volume of 21,087 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.50.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

