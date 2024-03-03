Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

