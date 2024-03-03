Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,058,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

