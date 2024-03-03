Mutual Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.