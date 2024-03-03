Mutual Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

