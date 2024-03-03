Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

