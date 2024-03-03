Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after buying an additional 328,584 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.3 %

FDL stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

