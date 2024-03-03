Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,314 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.