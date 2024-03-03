Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,370 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 45.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

