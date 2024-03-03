Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$15.00. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.93, with a volume of 87,362 shares.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

