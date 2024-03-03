Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLI. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $51.44 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

