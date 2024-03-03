Morgan Stanley Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $285.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.90.

Shares of AXON opened at $314.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $318.90.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

