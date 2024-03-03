Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $417.66 million and $21.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00068502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,371,612 coins and its circulating supply is 837,654,560 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.