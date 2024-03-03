Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Announces Earnings Results

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Montrose Environmental Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

