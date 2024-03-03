Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $743.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $651.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

