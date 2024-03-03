Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $176,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

MHK stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. 1,018,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

